How can we create a Scotland where good mental health and wellbeing is enjoyed by all?

That’s a very big question. As we come out of lockdown and think about the future, it’s a vital one.

We know the past eighteen months has been hard for just about everyone. We’ve faced bereavement, lockdown anxiety, isolation, loneliness, job losses and economic uncertainty. It’s no wonder many people are feeling low and have seen their mental health suffer.

But while Scotland’s collective mental health has been impacted by the pandemic, the truth is there were major issues before Covid-19 hit.

Across the country community and voluntary support services and our NHS were already struggling. We also experienced a postcode lottery where efforts to prevent poor mental health often varied from region to region.

We also know that our Black and minority ethnic communities, rural communities, and areas affected by multiple deprivation tend to be most severely impacted by inequalities in support.

And that’s not all. While attitudes have improved, around 56 per cent of Scots with a mental illness still report experiencing stigma and discrimination.

Perhaps that’s not so shocking considering the negative response from some people, including high profile media commentators, to the public announcements from elite sports stars Simone Biles, Adam Peaty and Ben Stokes of their need to take time out for their mental health. Unfortunately, stigma remains a barrier to seeking help for mental health.

We have seen glimmers of hope and some progress being made. But with more people now struggling due to the pandemic, we need a new long-term strategy for better mental health.

To help meet these challenges, 17 mental health organisations have joined together as Scotland’s Mental Health Partnership.

We are calling on the Scottish Government to begin planning now for a radical refresh of its Mental Health Strategy which is due for review in 2022.

We believe it’s time to take a different approach.

While short term measures to invest in tackling waiting lists are welcome, we also need to ensure that new referrals aren’t simply stacking up as we clear outstanding demand.

The refreshed strategy should encompass a “Promote, Prevent, Provide” approach. As well as providing treatment for those experiencing mental ill health, we need programmes to promote good mental health and wellbeing for everyone, and actions to prevent mental ill health among the communities at highest risk.

Good mental health should be a basic human right for all, including our seldom heard and marginalised communities.

We know this can’t happen overnight. It takes forward planning and many different agencies in the public and voluntary sectors to work together with our communities, especially people with lived experience of mental ill health. That process must start with the agreement of a radically refreshed Mental Health Strategy.

We are calling on the Scottish Government to start the hard work now to deliver a new Mental Health Strategy that will meet the challenges of the future.

Lee Knifton, chair of Scotland’s Mental Health Partnership