BORIS Johnson has reiterated the need to take a coordinated international approach to the growing crisis in Afghanistan during a call with the German chancellor.

The Prime Minister also stressed that the Taliban must be held to international standards on human rights while speaking with Angela Merkel this morning.

A No.10 spokesman confirmed: “They agreed that global cooperation was crucial, both on the urgent need to evacuate foreign nationals and others from Afghanistan, and the longer-term importance of preventing a humanitarian crisis in the country and region.

“Both leaders resolved to use their bilateral and multilateral influence to encourage international partners to adopt a joined-up approach to the challenges ahead. The Prime Minister also stressed the need to agree shared international standards on human rights that any future Taliban government in Afghanistan will be held to by the international community.

“The Prime Minister outlined his intention to convene G7 leaders for a virtual meeting to discuss this at the earliest opportunity.”

The Home office is expected to announce details of a new resettlement scheme for Afghans, particularly women and girls, today, as attention turns to rescuing those who worked with occupying forces over the past two decades.

Reports are already starting to emerge of interpreters, security workers and others being forced into hiding while they hope to be granted a visa to leave the country.

Ian Blackford, the SNP Westminster leader, said the UK should agree to take in a similar number of refugees to those accommodated under the 2014 Syrian Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, he said around 35,000 Afghan refugees could be given asylum in the UK under a similar scheme.

He said: “While it should draw inspiration from the Syrian resettlement scheme it is crucial that this scheme moves far more quickly - so vulnerable Afghans aren't stuck waiting for up to five years just to get to safety and refuge.

“And focus must be on those who will be at most risk remaining in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, including women and children and those who have worked for and with the UK Government.”

According to reports, the Cabinet are split over the decision to remove diplomats form the country, leaving military personnel and the UK ambassador to Afghanistan processing visas for those most in need of refuge.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, is reported to have been angered by the situation and furious with the Foreign Office for leaving “18-year-old squaddies…having to process visa applications of incredible complexity at speed”.

Priti Patel is also coming under fire over the plight of interpreters, some of whom have had their visas revoked and are now in hiding.