PLANS to pardon hundreds of Scottish miners convicted during the 1984/85 strike have received overwhelming support following a consultation.

A large majority of respondents were in favour of the proposals and wanted the criteria to be as inclusive as possible, a Scottish Government analysis found.

It comes after an independent review led by John Scott QC recommended introducing legislation to pardon those convicted for breach of the peace or similar offences.

Millions of people protested against pit closures during the industrial dispute with Margaret Thatcher's government.

In Scotland, around 14,000 miners went on strike and approximately 1,400 were arrested, with more than 500 convicted.

Around 200 were sacked, 30 per cent of the total number of UK dismissals.

Campaigners say the convictions effectively "blacklisted" those taking part in the strike from future employment.

The consultation found 87 per cent of respondents agreed that miners convicted of breach of the peace should be pardoned, while 86% backed a pardon for breach of bail.

Elsewhere, 87% thought miners convicted of a single offence related to the strike should be pardoned, while 78% supported pardoning those convicted of multiple offences.

A total of 88% of respondents agreed that miners whose conviction resulted in a non-custodial sentence – such as a fine or a community service order – should be pardoned.

Meanwhile, 78% backed a pardon for those who were jailed.

Campaigner and former Labour MSP Neil Findlay said: "This is great news and something I and many, many others have long campaigned for.

"There is clear and overwhelming support for a full pardon for all who were unfairly convicted during the strike.

"I now look forward to the Scottish Parliament passing the necessary legislation at the earliest opportunity."