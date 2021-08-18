THE spirit of Donald Trump lives on. His successor, Joe Biden, gave a speech on Afghanistan of which the apostle of “America First” would have been proud. The President blamed the Afghans for not having “the will to fight for their country”. We did everything for them, said the POTUS, training, arms, materiel but the 300,000 strong Afghan army just wouldn't take on the Taliban.

This was startlingly insensitive. Franklin D Roosevelt didn't blame the French for failing to stand against Adolf Hitler in 1940, nor did John F Kennedy blame the East Germans for their failure to stand up to the Soviet Union after the Berlin Wall went up in 1960. It's something you just do not do, even if there is some truth in it.

Anyway, the people most obviously failing to fight in Afghanistan this week were the Americans, as they fled with their tails between their legs. The Afghan army has been taking more casualties in one year than the US in 20.

Mr Biden's suggestion that Afghans collectively cannot or will not fight for their country was also unhistorical, and even slightly racist. The Afghans have been fighting for their country for at least the last 200 years. They saw off the British and they saw off the Russians. They know very well how to fight. They just didn't want to fight for the Americans, who had already negotiated a withdrawal deal with the Taliban in Doha two years ago.

Why would you fight for the losing side? The US had also tied their hands by withdrawing 18,000 defence contractors in June, crippling the Afghan air force, which could no longer get their planes serviced. Blackhawk helicopters lie useless on Afghan airfields.

Nor did most Afghans want the Americans to linger in their country indefinitely. On that point they agreed with President Biden. After 20 years it was clearly time for disengagement, if only because no one wants their country to be ruled by a foreign power. The Western-backed government had also become a byword for corruption and cronyism.

But it was the manner of the withdrawal that was the scandal. Those images of desperate people clinging onto the running gear of a US military aircraft will live on in infamy, just like the scenes of panic in Saigon when the US departed from Vietnam. President Biden had promised that there would be no repeat of that disastrous defenestration. He should have known, because he's old enough to remember the Vietnam War, that to prevent a headlong panic there must be coherent post-war planning.

It was perhaps too much to expect that the Americans would maintain a permanent military presence in Afghanistan, as they did in Europe after the Second World War, and in South Korea after the Korean War. Afghanistan simply lacks the strategic importance of Central Europe or South East Asia. But they could have retained the 5000 or so troops that would have been necessary to prevent chaos in Kabul. It seems that President Biden was desperate to get out before the anniversary of 9/11.

There has been an attempt to soften the blow by spinning stories to the effect that the Taliban have changed. They aren't the women-stoning, hand-chopping, murderers of the 1990s, we are told, and have been talking like liberal democrats at the peace-talks in Doha.

Anyone who believes that is being naïve or disingenuous. We have seen what the Taliban have done in areas they have “liberated” in the past year: killing people door to door in Ghazni province, burning girls' schools in Takhar, imprisoning and killing journalists wherever they find them.

The Taliban has not changed its spots even if its negotiators have learned to parrot the NGO-speak of diversity and inclusion. They may allow the odd woman to stay reading the news, but the misogynist dictates of sharia law are already being reimposed with a vengeance. Women's faces being blanked out in billboards, the burqa, the symbol of patriarchy, is back. There are other groups in Kabul and elsewhere in Afghanistan, like the Shiite Hazaras, who are desperately afraid.

The Taliban have been waiting 20 years to take back control. They can hold off a few more years before they settle account with all those who may have worked for the Americans or the British over the years. Not just translators but ordinary contract workers, taxi drivers, school teachers and the like. We know what the Taliban do with prisoners of war and collaborators: they execute them.

The Taliban may have become media savvy but their objective is a mediaeval theocratic state with laws that would make the Old Testament seem liberal. A leading figure in the peace negotiations has been Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who is tipped to be the next President of Afghanistan. He was one of the founders of the Taliban in the 1990s, an associate of Mullah Omar and al Qaeda. People like him are not going to suddenly become woke social justice warriors.

The West will have to cope with an imminent revival of the terrorist attacks which have been declining in frequency since the defeat of Isis in Syria. Some 5000 terrorists, including al Qaeda and Islamic State militants, have been released from the American base at Bagram, aka Afghanistan's Guantanamo Bay. The Taliban have no wish to curb terrorist attacks on America and the UK – indeed, many will believe that the West deserves payback for its invasion and occupation of their country

After Joe Biden's dismal foot-in-mouth, we await with trepidation what Boris Johnson will say in today's emergency debate. At the very least he will have to throw the doors open to refugees, up to 40,000, which will cause problems on the Tory backbench.

He will not criticise Biden, and may reserve some of his invective for the Labour leader. If Sir Keir starts accusing the Tory government of criminal negligence, he might just remind him that was a Labour Defence Secretary, John Reid, who sent Our Boys there in 2006. He said he hoped that “not a shot will be fired”.

