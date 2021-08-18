BORIS Johnson appeared to rule out a public inquiry into the UK's actions in Afghanistan as he opened the debate on the crisis in the Commons.

Speaking in a packed chamber, the Prime Minister said the UK was doing everyhting possible to get people out of the country safely.

He said: "It’s almost 20 years since the US suffered the most catastrophic attack on its people since the Second World War, in which 67 British citizens also lost their lives at the hands of murderous terrorist groups incubated in Afghanistan.

“In response, Nato invoked Article 5 of its treaty for the first and only time in its history and the UK, amongst others, joined America in going into Afghanistan on a mission to extirpate al Qaeda in that country and to do whatever we could to stabilise Afghanistan, in spite of all the difficulties and challenges we knew we would face and we succeeded in that core mission.

“We will be doing everything to support those who have helped the UK mission in Afghanistan and investing everything we can to support the wider area around Afghanistan – and to do everything we can to avert a humanitarian crisis.”

Mr Johnson was asked by Tory MP Tobias Ellwood if he would "now agree to an independent formal inquiry into the conduct in Afghanistan."

The Prime Minister appeared to dismiss this suggestion, however, responding:" Just a few weeks ago there was an extensive defence review about Afghanistan after the combat mission ended in 2014 and I believe that most of the key questions have already been extensively got in to."

His predecessor, Theresa May, sked Mr Johnson when he first spoke with the Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg about replacing the American troops, when it became clear the US were intending to withdraw.

Mr Johnson said he spoke to Mr Stoltenberg "the other day about NATO's continuing role in Afghanistan", adding: "I really think that it is an illusion to believe that there is appetite amongst any of our partners for a continued military presence or ongoing military solution..."