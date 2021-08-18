AN SNP MP is engaged to be married after recovering from a brain haemorrhage recovery.
Amy Callaghan shared the happy news with her social media followers last night, as our sister title the Glasgow Times reports.
The representative for Bishopbriggs and Milngavie will be married to Sean Mclaughlan, who works as an office manager at the Scottish Parliament.
Her fiancé proposed to her on a beach in North Berwick yesterday. She tweeted: "Yesterday on a beach in North Berwick, I said yes to spend the rest of my life with this man."
I'm currently on annual leave. If I don't respond, it's because of a prior engagement 💍 https://t.co/qvFkmcIZQ9 pic.twitter.com/iGn5MvvATO— Sean Mclaughlan (@SeanMclaughlan1) August 17, 2021
Aged 29, Ms Callaghan collapsed in her office after suffering a brain haemorrhage in her constituency office in June last year.
After emergency neurosurgery, she spent four months recovering in the Physically Disabled Rehabilitation Unit at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
She was elected to Westminster in 2019, ousting the then-leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson.
