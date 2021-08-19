THE unfolding situation in Afghanistan and the predicted influx of refugees continued to dominate the comment sections in the newspapers.

The Independent

The papers leader column said the ‘New Taliban’ was rather more media savvy than the regime ousted in 2001.

“They are attempting to reassure their compatriots, and the wider world, that the population is safe and should go about its routine without fear, that is apart from “traitors”,” it said. “Of course, the evidence during their previous period of rule and from their recent successful campaign to take back control of the country suggests they are anything but tolerant and moderate.”

So there will be refugees, it said.

“It is the inevitable legacy of the two decades of struggle to establish a democratic free nation which have now ended so needlessly and ignominiously. They cannot stay in their homeland, and nor can their families, because they know what the Taliban has in mind for them, whatever they may say. They are fleeing for their lives, for they have no choice.”

The Guardian

Daniel Trilling said all too often, our response to disaster is dominated by dire predictions – ‘that there will simply be too many people to help, that they risk pulling us under too.’

“The spectre of a new wave of refugees can serve many political ends. It can be used to justify tougher border policies; it can be held up as either an indictment or an endorsement of western military intervention depending on one’s political preference,” he said. “There must also be a concerted international effort to help Afghanistan’s neighbours keep their borders open and offer shelter to those who need it.

“ The UK should also introduce an amnesty for Afghan asylum seekers already here, and make it easier for families to reunite.”

The Daily Express

The leader column said up to 20,000 people who have been forced to flee Afghanistan will be welcomed to the UK, with 5,000 expected in the scheme’s first year. This is in addition to efforts to protect those whose lives may be in danger because they worked for Britain; by the end of this year 5,000 former staff and their families are expected to have a new home here.

“The challenge of adjusting to life in a new country is immense but they should know that we recognise the service they have already performed for our nation,” it said. “The women, children and people of religious and other minorities who arrive under the new resettlement scheme will have experienced trauma and persecution that few people born in the UK will ever know.

“Their stories of desperation are a reminder we can never take our liberty for granted.We should be proud Britain is known worldwide as a realm that is not ruled by fear.”