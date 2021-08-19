OVER the last few months there has been a strong narrative and focus from politicians to combat Scotland’s drug problem. This was highlighted when the results came out that showed there had been over 1300 drug-related deaths in Scotland which Humza Yousaf, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, said was “challenging”.

Challenging? No. Heart-breaking? Yes – as drug-related deaths affect every section of our society and the communities that we live in. So, are drug consumption rooms the way forward?

What we know about drug addiction is that at the heart of the crisis there is one key factor that largely contributes to people turning to drugs or drink. Simply put, that is poverty.

Poverty, lack of employment opportunities, bad housing and a lack of education are the ingredients for anyone wanting to escape from living standards that should not exist in 21st century Scotland.

Whilst we are coming out of lockdown and the easing of restrictions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, there is one pandemic that is still growing stronger and that is the poverty pandemic.

The sad reality is that poverty has increased with child poverty affecting many families and people across Scotland. This is an indictment of the Scottish Government’s failings to address the age-old problem of inequality which is growing at an alarming rate. It is the Scottish Government that is failing people and families across the country.

The increase in inequality, poverty and, in turn, drug addiction goes to the heart of government and a lack of credible policies. Don’t get me wrong, no government is without its faults or flaws but after 14 years in power the buck stops with the SNP.

To this day, they are a one-policy party that likes to defer to Boris Johnson when it suits them and over-promise to the electorate. When it comes to policy delivery, they always have an excuse for it not being achieved. Whether it be education, health or housing, all main policy areas have to some degree an impact on how we can reduce the impact of poverty with the ultimate aim of eradicating it.

The problem, I suspect, is that the Scottish Government doesn’t actually know how to address the drugs issue. In light of the drug-related death numbers there has been what can only be described as a knee jerk reaction. Angela Constance, minister for drugs policy, spoke about defying Westminster in her bid to establish drug consumption rooms to treat addiction but the tone and the way the rationale is being put forward has all the hallmarks of a grievance-based policy or rather a soundbite.

Like many people, I want to see a reduction in inequality, a reduction in the numbers of people addicted to drugs but framing the argument in the context of drug consumption rooms being the answer is short sighted and doesn’t take into consideration the wider complexities surrounding the issue. However, it is part of the solution and I welcome a well thought out, intelligence-based policy being developed on this and not just well-meaning rhetoric.

There is now a clear difference in approach between members of the Scottish Parliament who want to see drug addiction treated as a public health concern and that of the UK Government who are adopting a tougher stance with increased punitive measures as suggested by Priti Patel. The Home Secretary wants to make an example of middle-class cocaine users by naming and shaming them but perhaps she could start with her own cabinet. Or maybe former members of the Bullingdon club are exempt from that.

I suspect that the UK Government's tough on crime, tougher on the drug user stance, isn’t so much about dealing with the issue and getting people off drugs but is more likely in anticipation of an early election in 2023. They want to re-brand themselves as the party of law and order, which in the past has played well for the Conservatives, but this is about people and saving lives.

We know that putting people in prison costs the taxpayer millions of pounds per year but the true social cost of treating drug addicts through the criminal justice system results in them having a criminal record.

This, in turn, has an impact on them securing employment when they leave prison which evidence shows further exacerbates the situation and results in further re-offending and drug use.

The current drug laws need to be re-thought but drug consumption rooms, in isolation, are only part of the solution.

Barrie Cunning is the managing director of Pentland Communications and a former Scottish Labour Parliamentary candidate