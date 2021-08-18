IN the rubble of the west’s failed strategy in Afghanistan there is talk of the need for a global policeman.
It travels on the assumption that America, as the world’s most powerful democracy, is the natural choice for such a role. And that if America is now retreating from that role then the community of civilised nations needs to move quickly to appoint a replacement.
The role of global policeman can only be undertaken by rich, white nations. Once that short-list has been drawn up further requirements are added. You can’t have it fall to parties and leaders who are not fully committed to neo-con theory: that maintaining a military presence in the world’s edgiest regions at ruinous cost, is a price worth paying. It’s all about preventing these places from becoming breeding grounds for terrorists, stupid.
