HeraldScotland:

IN the rubble of the west’s failed strategy in Afghanistan there is talk of the need for a global policeman.

It travels on the assumption that America, as the world’s most powerful democracy, is the natural choice for such a role. And that if America is now retreating from that role then the community of civilised nations needs to move quickly to appoint a replacement.

The role of global policeman can only be undertaken by rich, white nations. Once that short-list has been drawn up further requirements are added. You can’t have it fall to parties and leaders who are not fully committed to neo-con theory: that maintaining a military presence in the world’s edgiest regions at ruinous cost, is a price worth paying. It’s all about preventing these places from becoming breeding grounds for terrorists, stupid.

To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.

Sign up here.