Scotland's education workforce is set for a boost after it was announced temporary Covid recovery funding of £80 million would be made permanent.

Ministers have confirmed that, from April 2022, the sum will be allocated annually to the local government settlement.

It is over and above the £65.5m of permanent additional funding for local authorities to recruit a further 1,000 teachers and 500 support staff. This money will also be allocated annually from 2022 onwards.

The latest announcement comes in the wake of concerns that the temporary nature of Covid funding was discouraging councils from offering permanent teaching posts.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Our priority for Covid education recovery is to ensure the highest quality of learning and teaching. Our schools have shouldered significant disruption as they tackle the unparalleled challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is why it is imperative that we do everything we can to support councils to recruit permanent teachers and support staff. This funding will provide local authorities with the certainty they need in order to plan their future permanent workforce requirements.”

Councillor Gail Macgregor, spokesperson for resources at local authority umbrella group Cosla, said: “I welcome this additional baselined funding that will support councils to better plan and resource for education recovery even better than they are already doing. The educational needs, as well as the health and wellbeing of our children and young people, are an absolute priority for all of us.

"Having the ability to recruit with greater certainty both teachers and support staff is a key element of how councils can ensure the delivery of the most effective experience for all.

“As I have previously said, we do, however, look forward to continuing to work with Government to address broader recruitment and retention needs that councils are facing so that we can continue to deliver the highest all-round quality of education to all.”