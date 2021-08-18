A protest was held in Glasgow on Wednesday evening to condemn the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan.
The rally, named ‘No more foreign wars - Welcome Afghan refugees’, was organised by the Afghan Human Rights Foundation and the Glasgow Stop the War Coalition to coincide with the UK parliament being recalled, and aimed to offer support to those suffering in the under-attack country.
The protest began at 6pm in Glasgow’s city centre at the Buchanan Street steps with dozens showing up with signs reading ‘Afghan Refugees Welcome’ and flags.
Speaking at the rally was Mohammad Asif, who runs the Afghan Human Rights Foundation and is a former refugee who fled the Taliban more than 20 years ago. On Monday, he condemned the unfolding events as “the biggest betrayal” from western forces.
As US and allied troops retreat from the country, the Taliban are quickly claiming ground and seizing cities across Afghanistan, increasing threats of a worsening civil war.
The Taliban have now claimed control of all major cities, including the capital Kabul, where fighters have seized the presidential palace, forcing the president to flee.
Thousands of Afghan residents who do not want to be under Taliban rule are also fleeing with many seeking refuge in other countries.
The UK Government has announced plans to resettle 20,000 vulnerable Afghans – particularly women and girls – with 5,000 arriving in the first 12 months.
But Sabir Zazai, CEO of the Scottish Refugee Council, who left Afghanistan in 1999, arriving in the UK in the back of a lorry said the scheme should not disadvantage those who “arrive at our shores” who risk being criminalised for fleeing the Taliban.
In London on Wednesday, around 200 demonstrators gathered at Parliament Square to protest over how the Government has handled supporting citizens in Afghanistan.
