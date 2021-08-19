Thousands of people took to the streets of Latvia's capital of Riga to protest against mandatory Covid-19 vaccination.
The Baltic News Service, the region's main news agency, said the number of people exceeded the maximum allowed for public protests, people did not observe distance, and many did not wear face masks.
Up to 3,500 people participated, BNS reported, quoting police.
On Thursday, police said it was investigating after a few minor incidents were reported, including a smashed police car window and firecrackers being used.
The protest ended around midnight.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.