IT has been claimed that Ernest Hemingway and F Scott Fitzgerald once had a disagreement, with Fitzgerald saying, “The rich are different.”

“Yes,” shrugged Hemingway. “They have more money.”

Which was Ernest’s flippant way of saying that they aren’t in the least bit different.

As a journalist, I’ve come into contact with the rich, the famous, and the famously rich. Which gives me some degree of authority when I say that I’m siding with Fitzy on this one.

The rich are different. They wear nicer shirts.

Take Bruce Willis, for instance, who I once interviewed in London. After a long and draining train journey, I arrived for our chat as crumpled as a balled-up sheet of A4 paper lurking in the depths of a blocked novelist’s wastebasket.

Willis, who jetted in from LA, was immaculate.

And his shirt?

So white Procol Harum could have written a song about it. Like a saint’s halo in a Renaissance painting, there was an ethereal glow radiating from its every stitch.

And not one untoward fold, ruck or groove in the material did I spy.

I briefly speculated that Bruce might have hired a flunky with an ironing board strapped to his back to accompany the actor on his travels, keeping his master ceaselessly creaseless at all times.

Willis was at the top of his game back then. He isn’t now.

His career has been on the slide for some time, though he no longer appears to be even trying to make an impact on the big screen.

It recently came to light that Willis has been appearing in a number of straight to DVD thrillers, where his name is prominently displayed on publicity material and credits. Though he only agrees to work on each film for a day’s shooting, and often sleepwalks through his scenes, hardly connecting with his fellow actors.

He doesn’t seem to care about his movie star cache, kudos or credibility, frittering away his reputation for easy money.

Which has garnered a lot of disapproval from fans and critics, and I must admit that I was also disappointed to discover what he’d been up to… at first.

Then I thought about it.

Willis is 66-years-old; no longer young. Isn’t he merely doing what we all do when we reach a certain age, whether we are film stars or not?

We disengage from the script that life thrusts upon us. Our leading actor status is replaced by a paltry cameo role. The director barks orders while we look on, confused.

And who are those other performers surrounding us, so keen to grab more dialogue, more screen time, more close ups… more glory?

The young, that’s who.

Their egos and their angst is overwhelming. Their passion for this ugly business called existence.

Getting older means having your name on the credits, but leaving the red carpet for those who need to strut and preen.

Life can be a bruising experience. Turns out it’s a Bruce-ing one, too.