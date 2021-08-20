The Scottish Government and the Greens have agreed a co-operation deal after months of negotiations. 

The agreement will cement the pro-independence majority in Holyrood.

A document published on the Scottish Government website said two MSPs will be nominated to become ministers in government – the first time the Greens have taken such a role in the UK.

“The First Minister, after consultation with the co-leaders of the Scottish Green Party, will nominate two MSPs from the Scottish Green Party to be ministers,” the document said.

Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater arrive at Bute House

Under the terms of the new arrangement, Green MSPs would support the Scottish Government on confidence votes, as well as in annual budgets if there is “appropriate funding for the shared policy programme”.

Read the SNP-Greens draft co-operation deal in full:

A full copy of the Draft Shared Policy Programme can be found on the Scottish Government website here 

And a full copy of the draft agreement can be found on the Scottish Government website here. 