The Scottish Government and the Greens have agreed a co-operation deal after months of negotiations.
The agreement will cement the pro-independence majority in Holyrood.
A document published on the Scottish Government website said two MSPs will be nominated to become ministers in government – the first time the Greens have taken such a role in the UK.
“The First Minister, after consultation with the co-leaders of the Scottish Green Party, will nominate two MSPs from the Scottish Green Party to be ministers,” the document said.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon confirms SNP has struck Holyrood agreement with Greens
Under the terms of the new arrangement, Green MSPs would support the Scottish Government on confidence votes, as well as in annual budgets if there is “appropriate funding for the shared policy programme”.
Read the SNP-Greens draft co-operation deal in full:
A full copy of the Draft Shared Policy Programme can be found on the Scottish Government website here
And a full copy of the draft agreement can be found on the Scottish Government website here.
Today @scotgov and the @scottishgreens have concluded an agreement to build a greener, fairer and independent Scotland.— Scottish Government (@scotgov) August 20, 2021
Learn more about what this means ➡️ https://t.co/7W9vTDHNVQ
Read the agreement ➡️ https://t.co/qI9f3VJpd6 pic.twitter.com/T2GJiYvs25
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment