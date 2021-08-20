IF you break it, you buy it - right? That’s the rule, whether you’re an average punter or a president or prime minister.
If so, then we - the west - need to own the horror that’s Afghanistan. Instead, we’ve failed abjectly, from Washington to London and Paris, in our duty to Afghanis now at the mercy of the medieval Taliban.
Afghanistan has been an acid bath for the west - it’s dipped our democratic governments into a corrosive and stripped them to the bone. What’s left isn’t pretty. The west is rotting.
To read the rest of this analysis, sign up to The Herald's political newsletter, Unspun, and get unrivalled political analysis in your inbox every day at 6pm.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment