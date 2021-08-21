Nicola Sturgeon has been listed among the top 25 ‘extraordinary' UK women who have shaped 2021.
The First Minister was praised by Vogue magazine for “claiming a historic fourth consecutive term at the Scottish Parliament election” with the highest vote share since devolution.
At one seat shy of a majority, “her case for a second independence referendum is growing ever harder for Boris Johnson to ignore.”
The SNP yesterday signed a historic agreement with the Green Party that fornalises a pro-independence majority.
Scotland's political leader joins a list that includes fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who at 80 has increasingly used her profile to champion anti war and environmental messages.
Other women who made the shortlist include Zara Mohammed, from Glasgow, who, in January, became the youngest person and first woman to be ejected as Secretary general of The Muslim. Council of Britain.
Also listed was another Scot, Jane Fraser, who became the first woman to lead a big Wall Street institution when she was named chief executive of Citigroup in March.
Other agenda setters included Kate Bingham, chair of the UK vaccine task force, under whom eight successful vaccines were found and Debbie Hewitt, who will in 2022 become the first woman to be named chair of the Football Association in its 158-year history.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment