By James Foley

The War on Terror has dominated two decades of security policy and world history. With evacuations at Kabul Airport evoking that earlier American trauma, the fall of Saigon, it is harder than ever to conceive of the benefits. The costs, conversely, have been calculated at 801,000 deaths and 37 million displaced people, not to mention $6.4 trillion.

There are also opportunity costs. Fighting the real or imagined threat of Islamic extremism has served to obscure other risks of politicised violence. Events in recent days offered a neat illustration. With Afghanistan dominating headlines, news cycles quickly moved on from the tragedy in Plymouth, where six people, including gunman Jake Davison, died in Britain’s worst mass shooting for 10 years. Any repercussions have been buried in a blizzard of live feeds from Kabul and recriminations in Washington.

Yet these twin events, separated by thousands of miles, are undeniably connected. Part of the long-forgotten rationale for occupying Afghanistan, at such vast cost, was protecting civilians from terrorism. If that motive is taken at face value, the question is who defines the threat and when violence with politicised motives becomes terrorism as a public policy problem.

Plymouth illustrated the potential for murkiness in these judgments. Police, acting on information from the National Counter Terrorism Network, were quick to pronounce that the killings were not terrorism-related, despite the killer having been an active participant in online “incel” subcultures. Incel, meaning involuntary celibate, is an extreme conspiracy theory which attributes the alienation of men’s sexual failures to feminism and (perceived) far-leftist domination.

Following criticism, police are reassessing their early verdict. Reports suggest the crime’s status may now be changed to terrorism-related. It illustrates how something seemingly clinical, the formal definition of a crime, may be swayed by political pressure and priorities.

Research into right-wing extremism by Brunel University for our project, DeRadicalisation in Europe and Beyond, demonstrates two relevant findings. First, the ease with which acts of violence attributable to Muslims are linked to radicalisation, versus the historic reluctance to classify racist, homophobic or misogynistic violence as terrorism or even politically-motivated. Far-right ideologies may influence violence, but they are less easily linked to grand narratives. They are thus often attributed to “lone wolves”.

A second finding is that a toxic mixture of social injustice, polarising ideologies and online platforms make young people more vulnerable to extreme forms of bigotry. It is easier than ever to access simplistic or conspiratorial rationalisations for your personal plight. Online subcultures help support and nurture these feelings.

Early reports say the Plymouth offender spoke on his YouTube channel of being "beaten down" and "defeated by life". In such cases, real feelings of alienation and injustice can be hard to disentangle from a martyr complex inflamed by toxic ideologies.

Security service priorities have shifted following January’s Capitol Hill riot. As Plymouth proved, it is getting harder for police to avoid reckoning with the recurring pattern of online, far-right radicalisation and its violent consequences. Equally, the War on Terror, if nothing else, was a harsh lesson in the risks of overreaction and blowback. Questions of risk and security are likely to become more contentious, and more fraught with danger, as we confront the aftermath of two wasted decades.

James Foley is a postdoctoral researcher at Glasgow Caledonian University, the academic coordinator of the DeRadicalisation in Europe and Beyond project, and the author of two forthcoming books on nationalism and euroscepticism.