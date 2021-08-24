The First Minister has announced that she will hold a coronavirus briefing today following the rise in new cases of the virus.

Yesterday, Scotland recorded more than 3,000 new Covid-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day. Last week, the country reached a six-week high of more than 3,300 new cases.

It has been two weeks since Scotland moved to level 0 which meant the removal of most restrictions which have been in place throughout the pandemic.

The majority of physical distancing rules and the limits on social gatherings were scrapped at midnight on August 9.

In a tweet, Nicola Sturgeon wrote: “With cases on the rise again - in Scotland and elsewhere - I will be giving a Covid update today at 12.15pm. I’ll be joined by CMO @DrGregorSmith. Please tune in if you can.”

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland on Tuesday, National Clinical Director Jason Leitch addressed the rising numbers saying it was “depressingly predictable”, and is transmitted in the community when people are gathered together closely indoors without good ventilation.

Professor Leitch said that in the last seven days, the country has recorded 'about 21,500' new cases, which is more than double that of the week prior when around 10,000 new cases were recorded.

He noted that the majority of new cases were principally in younger people under the age of 40.

He added that in today’s coronavirus briefing he did not expect any “dramatic changes” to be made, but expects “baseline” protections such as face coverings to remain in place.

