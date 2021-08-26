By Stuart Douglas

SCOTLAND’S long history with coal mining has shaped much of our cultural and physical landscape. Despite the closure of pits in the 1980s and 90s, former mining communities are still part of the fabric of our society, and about 10 per cent of the country’s population now live in areas that were once reliant on the pits for their existence.

Years on from the closure of our mines, coalfield communities have worked hard to move on from those devastating times, but inequalities remain. Despite the best efforts of the Coalfields Regeneration Trust (CRT) and others, many coalfield areas still face higher than average unemployment, poorer health, lower than average earnings and too many children living in poverty.

The CRT was set up in 1999 as a charity to support mining communities. The Scottish Coalfields in 2020 report that we commissioned found that 31% of coalfield neighbourhoods are in the most deprived 20% in Scotland, and just over a fifth of children are living in low-income families. Some coalfield communities have flourished, but the skilled labour, strong community network and available land have not been optimised to boost local economies across all these areas.

Efforts to reduce inequalities in coalfield communities were heavily impacted by the 2008 financial crisis; now it is the fall-out from Covid-19 that is being felt the most. Evidence is emerging that it is the communities that experienced most disadvantage pre-pandemic that will take the longest to recover. Without intervention the education gap will increase, employment prospects will become bleaker and health and wellbeing will worsen. Fuel and transport poverty will also heap pressure on families who already struggle.

We’ve invested more than £20 million into grassroots initiatives to help rejuvenate mining towns and villages since 1999. We’ve achieved this by providing employment skills and training and by ensuring residents have a voice in shaping their local communities’ future. We recently launched our Game On sport for change programme to increase physical activity levels for young people in our communities.

Coalfield areas have not sat idly through these turbulent times and have demonstrated how the values of community and shared responsibility are in plentiful supply. Volunteering levels increased with food packages and meals being made readily available for the elderly and vulnerable. Activity packs and classes, art projects and other creative stimulus were offered to reduce boredom and increase mental wellbeing, particularly for children. Much of this was done with support of our Coalfield’s Emergency Response Fund.

We need to ensure our former mining areas recover fully from the long shadow cast by pit closures. The community have demonstrated their resilience to cope with industrial closures, financial crisis and now a public health emergency. There needs to be targeted investments in local, high-skilled jobs across a wider spectrum of occupations. Going forward, we’re placing a focus on ensuring that coalfield communities are not left behind when the country moves onto its low-carbon future.

Stuart Douglas is head of operations for Scotland at the Coalfields Regeneration Trust