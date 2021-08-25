THE Afghan situation and how social media helped the Taliban take control were the topics raised by columnists in the newspapers.

The Daily Express

Ben Habib said the G7 has rendered itself impotent in Afghanistan and indeed the region.

“No one there cares any longer what the G7 thinks. They will not take a blind bit of notice of its pronunciations,” he said. “The G7 met two months ago, as troops were pulling out; Afghanistan was not even on the agenda. No, a G7 meeting now will be nothing more than an echo chamber, virtue signalling Western values.”

He said Bush and Blair were intent not just on getting rid of Al Qaeda but on “civilising” Afghanistan.

“The Prime Minister should cancel his G7 summit and instead march over to the offices of Liz Truss and Dominic Raab. They should be charged with immediately getting on a plane (foreshortening holidays if necessary) to Kabul and thence Islamabad.

“Give Afghanistan and Pakistan a commercial incentive to work with us, and through commerce regain influence over these countries.”

The Guardian

Weeda Mehran, a lecturer in politics at the University of Exeter, said many factors contributed to the rise of the Taliban but ‘notable among them was a successful modern media strategy.’

“After they had been ousted by international forces, the group rapidly expanded its online presence, starting in 2003 with a new insurgency,” she said. “The Taliban have produced online magazines in multiple languages (English, Pashto, Dari, Arabic, and so on) and tailored their messaging in each to appeal to its audience’s interests and concerns.”

She said the new, more tech-savvy Taliban also followed the established formula of other violent jihadist groups, such as al-Qaida and Isis, establishing a public presence on social media platforms.

“While the Taliban are still banned from Facebook and YouTube, they have recruited influential YouTubers with thousands of followers to report on life in Kabul under their rule, helping to cast the new regime in a positive light.”

The Independent

Former Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable asked if Britain – with its offer to take 5,000 people this year and eventually 20,000 - was doing enough.

“At every crisis over asylum and migration there has been a schism between those who believe that Britain is an “overcrowded island” which is “full” and can’t afford the cost of newcomers, and those who see merit in admitting people who bring skills, entrepreneurial energy, cultural diversity and a supply of labour to regenerate an ageing country,” he said.

“The UK must re-establish some respect and self-respect by taking a leadership role in its response to the needs of refugees. To do less would be unforgivable.”