PATRICK Harvie and Lorna Slater are set to be the first Green ministers in the UK, the party has confirmed.

The Scottish Greens said they would nominate their two co-leaders for ministerial office if party members endorse a five-year joint government deal with the SNP on Saturday.

The Scottish Tories dubbed them an “anti-jobs duo” and accused Nicola Sturgeon of “handing extremists key positions in government”.

If the deal is agreed, the two pro-independence parties will have an overall majority at Holyrood, with the SNP having 64 MSPs out of 129 and the Greens seven.

The First Minister last week said the arrangement would make it democratically impossible for Boris Johnson to refuse a second independence referendum.

However the Prime Minister shows no sign of granting Indyref2, and the issue may well end up before the UK Supreme Court later in the parliament.

Mr Harvie has been a Glasgow list MSP since 2003, while Ms Slater was elected a Lothians MSP in May, but only after Green MSP Andy Wightman quit the party, pushing her up the regional list.

The Scottish Greens said the pair would “take on broad remits focussing on the key priorities” set out in the SNP-Green joint policy programme.

The party said one minister would be charged with “delivering bold plans to decarbonise transport, homes and buildings, as well as a new deal for tenants, while the other will focus on green skills, industries like energy, and restoring the natural environment”.

Full details regarding the ministerial portfolios will be confirmed by the Scottish Government next week if the draft deal is ratified by the two parties.

Ms Slater said: “The time has come for Scotland to step up efforts to decarbonise our economy and invest in a greener, independent future. The cooperation agreement we’ve negotiated would put Greens at the heart of decision making at this crucial time and if our members endorse it then I look forward to driving change in government.”

Mr Harvie added: “With Greens in government we would be able to deliver positive change like tackling Scotland’s emissions, protecting nature, advancing tenants’ rights. bringing forward overdue equalities legislation and delivering an independence referendum.

“I am proud of our vibrant party democracy and look forward to discussing and debating this deal with members on Saturday and if they back it, they can be assured that we’ll waste no time getting to work to deliver on this transformative agenda.”

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser said: “Nicola Sturgeon is handing extremists key positions in government. The more details that emerge, the worse this nationalist coalition of chaos looks for hardworking families and workers across Scotland.

“MSPs who don’t believe in economic growth, who actively want to limit Scotland’s economy, are apparently going to be government ministers.

“Neither Patrick Harvie or Lorna Slater should be anywhere near key financial decisions that will impact jobs and businesses.

“Their growing influence is a danger to our oil and gas industry and the 100,000 jobs it supports. The Greens seek to undermine the future of the North Sea sector at every turn, and Nicola Sturgeon is giving them a bigger platform to do that.

“It’s a real worry that an anti-jobs duo may have a regular seat at the Cabinet table, while businesses are shut out from the decision-making process.”