THE Queen is to address the new Holyrood session amid a renewed push for a second independence referendum.

The monarch will speak to MSPs on Saturday, October 2, for the royal opening.

She will be joined in the debating chamber by the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as Prince Charles and Camilla are known when in Scotland.

If Green party members approve a power-sharing deal with the SNP tomorrow, it will be the first time the Queen has addressed Green ministers in any part of the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the partnership with the Greens will “cement the pro-independence majority” at Holyrood, making it democratically "impossible" for the UK Government to continue to block Indyref2.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack today suggested consistent 60 per cent support for Indyref2 could be the threshold for holding it, but insisted that was not the case now.

READ MORE: Alister Jack - Second referendum could happen if support reaches 60 per cent

The Scottish Parliament said the royal ceremony would pay tribute to ‘local heroes’ from across Scotland who have helped communities during the pandemic.

Every MSP has been asked to select and nominate someone to be recognised.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, who backed a republic when re-elected as a Green MSP in May before cutting her party ties, said: “This Parliament has started its Sixth Session with renewed hope, energy and determination.

“We are honoured that Her Majesty The Queen and Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will join us in marking the beginning of this new chapter.

“The past year and a half has been immensely challenging, but we look forward to recognising and celebrating local heroes from across Scotland for their contributions to their communities during this pandemic.

“Our opening ceremonies have always sought to bring the people, the Parliament and The Queen together.

“This tradition will continue and the people will be at the heart of our proceedings once again.”

Details of the programme, including guests, local heroes and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.