A report into the Nike conference in Edinburgh – where Scotland's first coronavirus cases are thought to have occurred in February 2020 – will be released in October.
The release of the report will come more than a year after former health secretary Jeane Freeman told Holyrood that the report would be published within six months of a “debrief”.
More than 70 Nike employees attended the event at Edinburgh's Hilton Carlton Hotel on February 26 and 27 where at least 25 people were infected, including eight who live in Scotland.
The Scottish Government had said contact tracing was carried out following the outbreak but patient confidentiality prevented the government from informing the wider public.
Public Health Scotland has now committed to publishing the report in early October following a Freedom of Information request.
It comes a year after then-health secretary Jeane Freeman responded to a written question on June 17, 2020 saying the IMT report would be published “within three to six months of the debrief”.
A Public Health Scotland spokesman told The Scotsman: “We are in the process of drafting the IMT report, which involves working with NHS boards in Scotland, as well as national and international public health agencies.
“This is a complex, multi-national investigation resulting in a longer timeframe than would normally be the case.
“The report is due to publish in October.”
A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “As Public Health Scotland have made clear, the process of drafting the IMT report has been complex and lengthy as it has involved many international public health agencies.
“The report is due in October.”
