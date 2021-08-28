Members of the Scottish Greens have voted in favour of the Green/SNP cooperation deal.

The deal could see the party join the Scottish Government alongside the SNP.

The vote is now subject to the party council vote, who will need 2/3 of a majority to pass the decision. 

With proxy votes still to be counted, 715 members (88.5%) had backed the deal, 84 (10.4%) voted against and nine (1.1%) abstained.

The outcome of that final decision is expected to be announced by co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater at a press conference scheduled to begin at 3pm.

The pair would become government ministers under the powersharing deal, with the Greens required to back the Scottish Government in confidence votes and annual budgets as they work on a raft of agreed policy areas, including tackling the climate emergency, Scottish independence and rent controls.

The SNP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has already backed the agreement.

The draft powersharing agreement was formally announced by First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon along with the two Scottish Green co-leaders at her official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, on August 20.