There have been 7,113 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.

Of the 55,543 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, –13.5% were positive.

The figures are a new record high for Scotland, however, many were processed more than 48 hours ago as a result of the high volumes of tests currently being received.

52 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 507 in hospital.

The Scottish Government figure of newly reported cases includes a larger than usual proportion of specimens that were processed more than 48 hours ago as a result of the high volumes of tests currently being received.

4,101,311 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,655,287 have received their second dose.

Yesterday, 5,858 new cases were reported with 8 new deaths.

This week, Scotland’s First Minister urged everyone to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “For the moment I do need to stress the vital importance of everyone playing their part in limiting spread of the virus, the more we all do this the more chance we have of avoiding the need for the re-imposition of any formal restrictions.”

She added: “We all have some control over transmission so there are three steps in particular that we must all take to keep the virus, or get the virus, under control and slow down transmission.”

The First Minister urged people to get vaccinated if they are eligible, test themselves regularly and follow the rules that are still in place and the public health guidance.

