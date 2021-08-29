NICOLA Sturgeon is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The First Minister confirmed the news on social media this evening.

She posted on Twitter: "I’ve had notification tonight that I’ve been identified as a close contact of someone who is positive for Covid.

"Accordingly, and in line with the rules, I’ll be self-isolating pending a PCR test result.

"My thanks to all the contact tracers working so hard in NHS Test & Protect."

The news comes as a further 7,113 new cases of Covid were reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.

Of the 55,543 new tests reported results, 13.5% were positive.

2/ Please follow health advice and take these sensible precautions to keep yourself and others safe:

💉 get vaccinated

😷 wear face coverings

🙌 wash hands & surfaces

🛑 keep a safe distance from others

☀️ stay outdoors as much as poss

💨 ventilate indoor spaces — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 29, 2021

The figures are a new record high for Scotland, however, many were processed more than 48 hours ago as a result of the high volumes of tests currently being received.

52 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid, with 507 in hospital.

4,101,311 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,655,287 have received their second dose.

Commenting on the figures earlier, Ms Sturgeon urged people to "take care" and not get complacent amid a "rising curve" of cases.

She posted online: "We are seeing a rising curve of cases in Scotland.

"It’s reassuring that vaccines are preventing the levels of serious health harms that case numbers like this would once have caused.

"However, we can’t be complacent and are monitoring carefully. In meantime, please take care."

She added: "Please follow health advice and take these sensible precautions to keep yourself and others safe: get vaccinated, wear face coverings, wash hands & surfaces, keep a safe distance from others, stay outdoors as much as poss, ventilate indoor spaces."