NICOLA Sturgeon has tested negative for coronavirus after being forced to self-isolate overnight as the close contact of someone who was infected.

The First Minister said she was “relieved” to report that her PCR test had given her the all clear, and said she would no longer be isolating.

However she said she would continue doing regular lateral flow tests as a precaution.

In a tweet this morning, she said: “Relieved to report that my PCR test is negative. Coupled with fact I’m double vaccinated – with second dose more than 2 weeks ago – that means I no longer need to isolate.

“I’ll still be doing regular LFD tests as added precaution tho (sic) – and encourage everyone else to do likewise.”

Under coronavirus regulations, double-vaccinated adults can avoid self-isolation if they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus so long as they are symptomless and provide a negative PCR test.

The First Minister had her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine in June.

Ms Sturgeon went into self-isolation on Sunday shortly after it was announced that Scotland had set a new record for daily cases of Covid with 7,113 people diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

The number of patients in hospital with newly confirmed coronavirus infections also rosee for the ninth consecutive day, reaching 507, with 52 in intensive care.

Before self-isolating, Ms Sturgeon urged people to follow health advice and take sensible precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

“We are seeing a rising curve of cases in Scotland," she said.

The First Minister is due back at the Scottish Parliament tomorrow when MSPs return after the summer recess.

She is expected to give parliament an update on her joint government deal with the Scottish Greens.

Her legislative programme for the coming 12 months, which usuallly kicks off the parliamentary year, has been delayed a week because of the deal, which will see Scottish Green co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater become ministers.