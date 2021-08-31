THE SNP’s handling of the NHS has been branded “utterly depressing” after A&E waiting times hit a new record low for the third week running.

Opposition parties also accused Health Secretary Humza Yousaf of "inaction".

Official figures showed only 75.1 per cent of people were seen on time in the week to August 22, down from 76% the previous week, and 76.5% the week before that.

The target is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

It has not been met since July 2020.

The number of patients waiting far beyond the target also rose last week, with the number waiting over eight hours up from 239 to 268, and more than 12 hours up from 1,050 to 1,164.

There were a total of 26,635 attendances in A&E units in the latest reported week, a rise on the 25,641 the previous week.

The latest target figures are - once again - the lowest since at least February 2015, the start of the current weekly time series issued by Public Health Scotland.

Other statistics released by Public Health Scotland today showed an increase in the number of patients waiting for key diagnostic tests such as endoscopy, a CT scan or an MRI scan.

This rose by 9.1% from the end of March to the end of June, to a total of 115,253 patients.

It means the number of patients waiting for the key tests is 16.9% up in a year.

David Ferguson, of Cancer Research UK, said: “It’s unacceptable that this target hasn’t been met for 11 years now and it’s clear action is long overdue.

“Last week’s news that there’s to be new investment in diagnostic services is welcome.

“A commitment to creating new radiographer training places will, in time, also be helpful.

“But this is little comfort to patients who are on the waiting list now. They need reassurances that their symptoms will be investigated as a priority.

“Those who are experiencing symptoms that could be cancer also need to have confidence that after visiting a GP their health concerns will be investigated in a timely manner.”

Health Secretary Huma Yousaf said the Covid pandemic had inevitably hit A&E units, and said the Scottish Government recentlyoffered £12m to health boards for emergency care.

He said: “Scotland’s core A&E departments have outperformed those in the rest of the UK for more than six years.

“Our NHS staff have faced unprecedented pressures over recent weeks.

“They work tirelessly and consistently to respond to the pandemic whilst continuing to provide vital treatment and optimal patient care.

“We are in daily contact with every board and are monitoring the situation closely.

“Hospitals are reporting increased levels of people attending A&E who are much sicker and require higher levels of care.

“Weekly performance is impacted due to a range of challenges including high attendances, staffing pressures due to isolation and annual leave and the continued requirement for infection control precautions that is affecting the time people need to spend in A&E.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP criticised the waiting figures, and said Mr Yousaf’s had published a “limp” NHS Recovery Plan that wouldn’t fix them.

He saidL “Almost a quarter of people attending A&E experience painful waits when they need help the most. In a country that prides itself on its health service, that is utterly depressing. It will also be distressing for staff, who are doing their utmost but are working in impossible conditions.

“The building pressure on the health service has been clear for all to see throughout the pandemic, with the backlog a heavy weight on staff’s shoulders.

"But the Health Secretary waited until the last possible minute to publish a limp NHS Recovery Plan, that offered little by the way of meaningful or immediate action.

“Hospitals are suffering and need a targeted injection of support and resources. The Health Secretary needs to act now, before we see yet another record break.”

Tory MSP Annie Wells said: “Alarm bells have been ringing for some time with these shocking A&E waiting time figures. Services across health boards, including Glasgow, now seem to be at breaking point.

“Humza Yousaf’s inaction has stretched our NHS to the point where health boards have been forced to send people away from medical care unless it’s for a life-threatening emergency.

“People are struggling to access care and the knock-on impact is reducing services across our NHS, despite the huge efforts of hospital staff.

“The SNP need to urgently get more people in to see GPs in person and launch Long Covid clinics immediately to ease the pressure on other frontline services.

“Waiting times are growing rapidly, approaching the worst-ever levels. They are even longer than at the height of the pandemic.

"Over 100,000 people are waiting for vital diagnostic tests, including cancer results.

“The government’s NHS recovery plan arrived too late to prevent this crisis and now, they need to heed these warnings and get a grip of this worrying situation before it spirals out of control.”