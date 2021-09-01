Nicola Sturgeon has said the increasing spread of coronavirus in Scotland is “extremely concerning” as she updated MSPs about the latest Covid-19 figures.

During an update to the Scottish Parliament, the First Minister outlined how a surge in the number positive cases of the virus was being spurred by the highly-infectious Delta variant, and said that the situation remains "fragile and serious".

She set out new measures to help curb the spread of Covid and set out the Scottish Government's position on other measures which could be brought in to manage the situation in the future.

Here's five of the key points from today's briefing:

1) Vaccine passports

The Scottish Government plans to bring in a 'vaccine passport' scheme where anyone aged over-18 will have to show evidence they have received both doses of a vaccine against the virus to access events.

These will include nightclubs, unseated live indoor events attended by up to 500 people, unseated outdoor events of up to 4,000 and any event with a crowd of 10,000 or more -which presumably includes live football.

Children and those with health conditions which prevents them from receiving a vaccine will be exempt.

The system will be subject to a vote in the Scottish Parliament next week.

2) How to download a vaccine passport

People who are fully vaccinated will be able to request a paper copy of their vaccination certificate or – from Friday – will be able to request a QR code to prove they have received both doses. Vaccine passports will not be needed to access essential services such as shops, schools and healthcare.

3) Cases continue to rise

Cases are surging and Ms Sturgeon said it was" not impossible" that Scotland could see 10,000 cases a day in the coming months.

She told MSPs the number of new cases is 80% higher than last week and five times higher than four weeks ago. Hospital admissions are also rising daily, with a total of 629 people were in hospital on Tuesday, up by 44 on the previous day, with 59 patients in intensive care, up five.

4) Fresh restrictions

Fresh restrictions or new lockdowns are not being ruled out. Ms Sturgeon said it would be “grossly irresponsible” to rule out the reintroduction of restrictions or another lockdown amid the rise in coronavirus cases. She told MSPs: “The situation we face just now is fragile and serious. We must stem the rise in cases.

“Obviously, it would not be responsible for any government in the face of this virus – and the harm it can still do – to rule out reintroducing any restrictions.

5) Vaccinations for teenagers

Nicola Sturgeon said she hopes scientists recommend vaccinating all 12 to 15-year-olds and said Scotland “stands ready” to expand the rollout to them if required.

Addressing the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon revealed “almost exactly half” of 16 and 17-year-olds have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, along with 74% of 18 to 29-year-olds.

She said: “We still await advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on vaccinating all 12 to 15-year-olds and I very much hope the evidence will allow the JCVI to give a positive recommendation very soon and we stand ready to implement that if it is the case.”