AN SNP MSP has raised concerns about the rollout of vaccine passports after NHS records wrongly stated he had only been given one coronavirus jag instead of two.

John Mason, who represents Glasgow Shettleston, questioned the robustness of NHS records during a meeting of Holyrood's Covid-19 Recovery Committee.

It comes after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events later this month.

Mr Mason said these would depend on "robust" underlying information within the NHS system.

He said: "I have constituents contacting me who had one jag in Scotland and one perhaps in England or Germany or some other country – so they've got a problem.

"And I myself had both my jags in Easterhouse in Glasgow, but the NHS system says I only had one jag, so I cannot get a certificate.

"The NHS in Glasgow said that that is a national problem, not just a local problem.

"So how robust are our records?"

Responding, Deputy First Minister and Covid Recovery Secretary John Swinney said more than 4 million people have been vaccinated in Scotland.

He said: "I would be confident that for the overwhelming majority of those individuals, vaccine records will be strong and robust.

"I think I would have to accept, because of what John Mason has just put to me, there will be instances where there are issues with the accuracy of the information.

"Any suspected errors in a person's Covid vaccination record should be reported to the national helpline."

Mr Swinney said the quality of health records in Scotland is "very strong" in general.

But he accepted there will be "limited cases where that information may not be entirely complete".

Mr Mason said he will continue phoning the NHS number, "as I have been".

Under Ms Sturgeon's plans, certificates would be introduced later this month for nightclubs and adult entertainment venues, unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor live events for more than 4,000 people and any events with more than 10,000 people.

The wider hospitality sector, such as pubs and bars, would not be affected. However, this will be kept under review.

Children and people with particular medical conditions would also be exempt.

MSPs will vote on the move next week.

From tomorrow, Scots will be able to download a PDF copy of their vaccine certificate, with a personalised QR code, to print off instantly or store on their mobile phone for use domestically or internationally.