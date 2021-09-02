"Changed circumstances" seen in the recent spike of Covid-19 cases in Scotland has prompted ministers to bring in vaccine passport measures, the Health Secretary has said.

Humza Yousaf conceded ministers had previously had concerns about such a measure, but passports are needed to prevent the reimposition of more widespread restrictions.

His comments came the day after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out new measures to help curb the spread of Covid and set out the Scottish Government's position on other measures which could be brought in to manage the situation in the future.

The Scottish Government plans to bring in a 'vaccine passport' scheme where anyone aged over-18 will have to show evidence they have received both doses of a vaccine against the virus to access events.

These will include nightclubs, unseated live indoor events attended by up to 500 people, unseated outdoor events of up to 4,000 and any event with a crowd of 10,000 or more -which presumably includes live football.

The system will be subject to a vote in the Scottish Parliament next week.

Cases are surging and Ms Sturgeon said it was" not impossible" that Scotland could see 10,000 cases a day in the coming months.

She told MSPs the number of new cases is 80% higher than last week and five times higher than four weeks ago.

Nightclubs in Scotland only reopened for business on April 9 and the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) has already branded the scheme a “most unwelcome development”.

SLTA managing director Colin Wilkinson said: “We are seeing a large spike in infection rates following the general reopening of the economy when a number of sectors fully reopened and Scottish schools have been opened for two weeks, universities and colleges are about to open, but nightclubs alone have been targeted with the possible introduction of a Covid status certification system at this time.”

However Mr Yousaf said the Government had opted to bring in the vaccine certification scheme instead of imposing wider restrictions.

The Health Secretary said: “Ultimately we are bringing this forward because we don’t want to reimpose restrictions, we never have wanted to introduce restrictions, no government wants to restrict people’s behaviours in any shape or way.

“But of course that is always an option we have to consider, particularly if we see the rise in cases we got last week.”

Mr Yousaf told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme that while the sharp rise in cases last week had given ministers “significant concern”, the early indications from this week’s figures suggested “hopefully that the rate of increase is beginning to slow down”.

He added that while cases were not yet declining “the rate of increase is beginning to slow down”.

But with Covid infections 80% higher than a week ago, Mr Yousaf added: “We’re at a stage where we think Covid vaccination certification, the benefits of that could outweigh some of the risks.”

While he accepted there had been concerns, including around equality issues, Mr Yousaf said some “workarounds” had been created, so that for example those who do not have smartphones will not lose out.

Anyone who has had both doses of coronavirus vaccine can get a paper copy of the certificate to prove this.

Mr Yousaf also stressed the new vaccine certification scheme was being limited to “very, very specific events and very specific venues”.

He said: “That is a demonstration of the fact we still have concerns, but my central point is the benefits of a certification scheme, in terms of the public health intervention, in terms of incentivising vaccination, those benefits outweigh the concerns that still remain.”

While he said it would have been “premature” to have discussions with affected venues prior to the plans being announced to MSPs, Mr Yousaf said talks could now take place.

He added that nightclubs had “consistently” been regarded as “high-risk venues”, citing the lack of ventilation in venues and the “close contact” between clubbers.

Speaking about the new proposals, Mr Yousaf said: “I understand there is scepticism, but not only have circumstances changed, we have managed to find some workarounds around some of those issues.”