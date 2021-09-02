NICOLA Sturgeon has been accused of overseeing "shambolic" and "knee-jerk" plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events in Scotland.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said hospitality groups, football clubs and venues have "no idea" how the scheme will work.

He accused Ms Sturgeon of failing to answer a series of questions on the issue during First Minister's Questions in Holyrood.

Mr Ross said: "At the moment, hospitality groups, football clubs and venues have no idea about what infrastructure will be in place or if they'll get any help to introduce this.

"It's just another example of the shambolic, last minute, knee-jerk decision-making of this Government."

It comes after Ms Sturgeon announced plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and adult entertainment venues, unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor live events for more than 4,000 people and any events with more than 10,000 people.

The move would be introduced later this month following a vote in Holyrood next week.

But Mr Ross accused the First Minister of failing to answer questions about what Covid passports will mean for business across Scotland.

During FMQs, he asked what infrastructure will be place, who will administer it and what financial support will be available.

Ms Sturgeon said the Government is engaging with different sectors and will put the detail before Parliament.

She said the country faces a "serious situation", adding: "Is it too much to expect in these serious times that we have a leader of the opposition that can engage properly with the substance of these matters?"

Mr Ross replied: "Is it too much to expect to have a First Minister to answer First Minister's Questions?"

Ms Sturgeon later called for Mr Ross to "raise his game a little bit from screaming about U-turns and things like that and actually be part of finding the solutions that the country needs right now".

Earlier, Ms Sturgeon confirmed the two new Green ministers in the Scottish Government will be "bound by collective responsibility under the ministerial code", meaning they will be expected to back the introduction of passports.

This is despite the party repeatedly raising concerns about Covid certificates.