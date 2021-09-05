EXPECTATIONS for COP26 couldn’t be higher. And rightly so. World leaders need to get us on track to solve the climate crisis before it’s too late.

But with less than two months to go before the conference in Glasgow, questions remain whether true global participation will be possible.

Plans are still up in the air for many countries, their delegates, civil society and individuals who live on the frontline of the climate crisis. Places where droughts, floods, heatwaves and disasters are already being felt. Without support with Covid-19 vaccines, visas and hotel arrangements, many will not be able to come.

SCIAF is calling on the UK Government to ensure people that are worst affected by the crisis are at the heart of the climate talks. Many of the world’s poorest countries are at the sharp end of the climate crisis and are on the UK’s Covid red list.

Without equal participation by all nations, the climate talks at COP26 risk being a talking shop of the rich, without the voices of those who are suffering most. Those who are already facing the devastating effects deserve a seat at the table. Without them, we’ll remember COP26 as an event that rearranged the deck chairs on the Titanic, instead of making sure we avoided the iceberg. And time to turn the ship is running out.

SCIAF helps communities around the world provide for their families and cope with their changing weather, weather they constantly tell us is becoming increasing unpredictable, harsh and erratic. Through our work, local people increase their harvests and farm sustainably by using a wider range of crops, increasing soil fertility, irrigation and pest control, conserving natural resources like forests and mangroves, and legally protecting them from corporate land-grabs, pollution and decay.

An example of this is the Climate Challenge Programme Malawi, which is supported by the Scotland Government’s Climate Justice Fund. Here we work with communities to manage the effects of climate change such as droughts and flooding. We help farmers switch to organic farming, improve access to water, and bring solar energy to remote communities, leading to innovation and business opportunities.

The climate crisis affects us all – but not all the same way. We need a wide range of perspectives at COP26.

We have three demands of the UK Government and Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

1. Pay to protect the poorest communities

Make sure financial support is given to those affected by climate change so they can adapt and recover.

2. Act now to stop runaway climate change

Make sure world leaders commit to keeping rises in global temperatures below the disastrous 1.5c threshold. Otherwise, we will destroy people’s health, livelihoods, food security, water supply and human security.

3. Listen to those on the frontline of the climate crisis

Make sure that people worst affected by the crisis are at the heart of the climate talks.

Tomorrow, is the start of the Glasgow Climate Dialogues, a series of online consultations with experts from poorer countries, hosted by Scottish Government and Stop Climate Chaos Scotland. This will amplify the voices of the countries on the frontline of the climate crisis and project them into the COP negotiations.

The views aired in these dialogues will be used to produce a communique to world leaders and be circulated widely among those who will be involved in the negotiations. The dialogues will provide an opportunity for people from the global south to articulate and summarise their main demands of COP, and we will help to promote these so they are clearly heard and taken into consideration.

Now is the time for unity in the international community. The climate crisis is a global crisis. Only global collective action can solve it.

As the President for COP26 this year, the UK government has a particular responsibility to countries that are bearing the brunt of the climate crisis.

Join our call to make COP26 fair for everyone. Sign our petition calling on the UK government to listen to those at the frontline of the climate crisis at COP26, pay to protect the poorest communities, and act now to stop runaway climate change. Sign our petition at sciaf.org.uk/timeforaction

Alistair Dutton is director of the Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund