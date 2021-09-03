MSPs are expected to vote on the introduction of vaccine passports at nightclubs and large events on Thursday.
The Scottish Parliament will debate Nicola Sturgeon’s plan on the afternoon of September 9.
On Wednesday, the First Minister announced that the Scottish Government intends to roll out vaccine certification for certain situations including nightclubs and football stadiums in response to rising Covid cases.
If passed the scheme would be brought in place by the end of September.
The Scottish Liberal Democrats have said they are opposed to plans and criticism has also been made by the Scottish Conservatives and Labour.
The Scottish Greens have previously said that they are not keen on Covid passports but now look to be changing their mind.
Coronavirus infection levels in Scotland have almost doubled in the space of a week and are at their highest since estimates began last autumn.
