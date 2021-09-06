Boris Johnson has said the UK will do “everything possible” to help Afghans and others entitled to resettle in the UK.

The Prime Minister said the UK’s obligation “lives on” to those who it has pledged to help leave Afghanistan.

On Monday, he told the Commons: “Let me say to anyone who we’ve made commitments to and who is currently in Afghanistan: we are working urgently with our friends in the region to secure safe passage and as soon as routes are available we will do everything possible to help you to reach safety.”

In August, the Prime Minister announced details of the Afghans Citizens' Resettlement Scheme which he said would be in line with the Home Office's new plan for immigration and would prioritise those most in need, particularly women and girls.

READ MORE: Priti Patel preparing for 20,000 Afghan refugees after Taliban takeover

Under the scheme, those who have been forced to flee their homes or have faced threats of persecution from the Taliban will be offered refuge in the UK permanently, with the Afghanistan scheme modelled on a similar one for Syria, which saw 20,000 Syrians resettled in the UK between 2014 and 2021.

According to the UK Government, 5,000 Afghan staff and their family members are expected to be relocated to the UK by the end of this year under ARAP.

Speaking about the resettlement programme, Mr Johnson said: “Providing a safe and legal route for up to 20,000 Afghans in the region over the coming years, with 5,000 in the first year.”

He added: “We will also include Afghans who have contributed to civil society who face a particular risk from the Taliban, for example because of their role in standing up for democracy and human rights or because of their gender or sexuality or religion.

“All who come to our country through this safe and legal route will receive not a five-year visa but indefinite leave to remain.”

READ MORE: Sturgeon tells Johnson to increase number of Afghan refugees planned for UK resettlement

Mr Johnson also defended the UK’s 20 years of military action in Afghanistan in the Commons.

He told MPs: “On Saturday, we shall mark the 20th anniversary of the reason why we went into Afghanistan in the first place: the terrorist attacks on the United States which claimed 2,977 lives including those of 67 Britons.

“If anyone is tempted to say that we have achieved nothing in that country – or still tempted to say that we have achieved nothing in that country in 20 years – tell them that our armed forces and those of our allies enabled 3.6 million girls to go to school, tell them that this country and the western world were protected from al Qaida in Afghanistan throughout that period, and tell them that we have just mounted the biggest humanitarian airlift in recent history.”

He added: “There are very few countries which have the military capability to do what we have just done, and fewer still that would have felt the moral imperative to act in the same way. We can be proud of our armed forces and everything that they have achieved and for the legacy they leave behind, and what they did was in the best traditions of this country.”