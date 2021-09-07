PLANS to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large events in Scotland may already be boosting uptake, the Health Secretary has said.

Humza Yousaf said figures over the weekend indicated a rise in the number of people receiving their first vaccine dose.

It comes after the Scottish Government announced plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and adult entertainment venues, unseated indoor live events with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor live events for more than 4,000 people and any events with more than 10,000 people.

The move is set to be introduced later this month following a vote in Holyrood this week.

Giving evidence to Holyrood's Health, Social Care and Sport Committee, Mr Yousaf said vaccine passports will hopefully help to control transmission in "higher risk settings" such as nightclubs.

He said there is a lower uptake among young people, and said passports will "hopefully incentivise vaccination, particularly among that cohort where we know uptake is low".

He told MSPs: "It's far too early to say absolutely, definitively the causation, but I was looking at the weekend figures, I was looking at Saturday and Sunday's figures for vaccination, and the first doses administered on Saturday that just passed were over 50 per cent higher than the Saturday before.

"And on Sunday, vaccination figures for first doses were over 70% higher than the Sunday before.

"Now again, too early to say absolutely, definitively the causation, but if we continue to see that trend then of course any rise in vaccination helps us as a society."

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government is not taking the step lightly, and cited "really challenging" case numbers.

Hospitality as a whole will not be affected by the passport plans. However, this will be kept under review.

Children and people with particular medical conditions would be exempt.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats and Scottish Labour have both said they will oppose the plans in Holyrood.