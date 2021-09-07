THERE are fears delegates from poorer countries could miss out on COP26, sparking calls for the climate talks to be postponed yet again.

Environmental groups have expressed their fears of unbalanced talks that could favour richer countries and leave out nations which are most likely to be affected by climate change.

Due to the current restrictions in Scotland and the UK, Climate Action Network (CAN) is calling for a further postponement to allow for a ‘safe, inclusive and just global climate conference’ in November.

The environmental group, which includes a global network of more than 1,500 civil society organisations in more than 130 countries, says that if the talks go ahead as planned this November, then it will effectively exclude many government delegates, campaigners and journalists from developing countries due to their inclusion on the UK’s Covid-19 red list.

Executive Director of Climate Action Network, Tasneem Essop said that there is a distinct lack of support for countries most affected by the climate crisis by wealthier nations in providing vaccines.

She said: those countries suffering from the lack of support by rich nations in providing vaccines will be left out and be conspicuous by their absence at Cop26.

“There has always been an inherent power imbalance within the UN climate talks and this is now compounded by the health crisis.

“Looking at the current timeline for Cop26, it is difficult to imagine there can be fair participation from the Global South under safe conditions, and it should therefore be postponed.”

However the UK Government is insisting that there will be a roll out of vaccines for foreign delagates in the coming weeks and they will also help to fun “a small number of people” from red list countries who would not be able to afford the £2,285 for an 11-night stay in a quarantine hotel.

Cop26 which was originally due to take place in 2020, will aim to make countries deliver the greenhouse gas emissions cuts required to tackle the devastating potential consequences of the climate crisis.

The President of the talks, Alok Sharma said that due to recent reports by the UN’s climate science body, the IPPC, Cop26 can no longer afford to be delayed.

The report by IPPC further highlighted the impact human activity such as burning fossil fuels is having on the planet, and Mr Sharma said that these disadvantaged countries who are at risk of not being able to fully attend are being offered Covid-19 vaccine, and the first jabs are set to take place this week.

He said: “We are working tirelessly with all our partners, including the Scottish Government and the UN, to ensure an inclusive, accessible and safe summit in Glasgow with a comprehensive set of Covid mitigation measures.

“This includes an offer from the UK Government to fund the required quarantine hotel stays for registered delegates arriving from red-list areas and to vaccinate accredited delegates who would be unable otherwise to get vaccinated.

“Ensuring that the voices of those most affected by climate change are heard is a priority for the Cop26 presidency, and if we are to deliver for our planet, we need all countries and civil society to bring their ideas and ambition to Glasgow.”

It remains to be seen whether the Climate talks will be postponed, but it looks unlikely as a Downing Street official told reporters that the UK will relax some of its quarantine requirements for travelling delegates, observers and media.

The official said that funding was being made available for this because ‘it is important we have a broad contingent of people from across the globe present to tackle this global issue.’