PARLIAMENTS are places of robust debate and if you can’t take it, you shouldn’t give it. Our First Minister seems to have some difficulty with that concept – the right of others to have a view, even if it is one that “deeply offends” her.

Last week, we had an episode in which Ms Sturgeon turned “deep offence” to advantage. Nothing new there. However, the little spat should raise questions about how seriously Holyrood takes itself as a Parliament – a place of robust debate – rather than a platform for platitudes.

Ms Sturgeon was asked by Pauline McNeill, the Glasgow Labour MSP, to condemn “anti-Irish, anti-Catholic” racism and to do something about it. There was, she said, a growing feeling that, if such words as “why don’t you go home?” were applied to any other group, “the sentiments displayed on our streets would be treated far more seriously”.

Ms McNeill wanted Police Scotland to “respond proportionately”, which is quite a specific point and, by implication, quite a specific charge – ie that they are treated less seriously at present. Not surprisingly, Ms Sturgeon dodged that and replied in general terms adding that for everyone who is here, no matter for how long, Scotland is their “home”.

Well, we know that and asserting it is, however worthy, a platitude which served the purpose of avoiding the question. Fair enough, but it is not yet compulsory to applaud platitudes. Enter Ms Tess White, a new Tory MSP not yet attuned to the rules of lèsé-majesté at Holyrood. She observed, in tones not loud enough to be picked up by the official transcript, “unless you’re English”.

Now, I don’t think it was a smart thing to say at that particular juncture, even as an aside. However, it was certainly not a personal attack on Ms Sturgeon, as opposed to a comment about an aspect of Scotland which challenged Ms Sturgeon’s inclusvist imagery and to which she took “deep offence”, as is her right.

Equally, whether or not Ms White’s comment had merit, the question is whether she had the right to make it? The unequivocal answer must be that she did – and if it could then be turned against her by a withering put-down or great one-liner from the First Minister, then so be it. That is what Parliamentary debate should be about.

However, for Ms Sturgeon to stop the show, in order to inform the Presiding Officer that she would be complaining later was ludicrous. For the Presiding Officer to acquiesce in this procedure was equally ludicrous and for anyone who values free speech, even when they strenuously disagree with it, the episode did nothing for the reputation of Holyrood, other than as a place of platitudes.

BBC Scotland ran the headline: “Tory MSP apologises for suggesting Nicola Sturgeon is anti-English”. Thus spin triumphed over reality. Is anyone who detects anti-Englishness within Scottish society to be tarred with the same brush of causing personal affront to the First Minister? Holyrood needs to grow up and should remember that sectarianism – which kicked off these exchanges – has festered so long because denial was the weapon of choice.

Now let me turn to a practical example of how “anti-Englishness” insinuates its way into the national conversation, and has done over many years. Bigots do not necessarily engage in crude epithets so we leave aside the more raucous banners and tweets of Ms Sturgeon’s supporters, from a very high level down.

Try instead, the statement from five Glasgow SNP MSPs this week on the prospect of action by ScotRail workers over pay and conditions. These people will soon by employees of the Scottish Government and are perhaps due a bit of circumspection for that reason if no other. Not a bit of it.

The five MSPs attacked “an unhelpful way for the union’s London bosses to go about kickstarting these negotiations”. So do Scottish railway workers not have the brains, in the view of the Fab 5, to think for themselves, rather than being led by the nose by “London bosses”? is it perhaps possible – horror of horrors – that railway workers throughout Britain have common cause?

So why bring “London” into it other than as expression of the perpetual mindset which Ms Sturgeon should logically find “deeply offensive”?

Incidentally, the general secretary of the RMT, Mick Lynch, was born in Paddington of Irish parentage. He doesn’t quite fit the stereotype that “London bosses” is intended to convey in the Nationalist lexicon.

