NICOLA Sturgeon has confirmed plans to consult on abolishing Scotland's unique "not proven" verdict in criminal trials.

The First Minister announced the move as she unveiled her Programme for Government, setting out her administration's legislative agenda over the next 12 months.

Scotland is the only part of the UK where juries can return three verdicts at the end of a trial: guilty, not guilty or not proven.

Addressing MSPs, Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Government will also consult on potentially separating the dual roles of Scotland's law officers.

The Lord Advocate's position as both the top legal adviser to the Scottish Government and the head of public prosecutions has been a source of increasing controversy.

The First Minister said the Scottish Government "will consider reforms" to Scotland's justice system.

She said: "This year, we will launch a public consultation on whether the 'not proven' verdict should be abolished.

"And we will consult on the potential separation of the dual roles of Scotland’s law officers."

The Programme for Government document says: "We are proud of Scotland’s justice system and our distinctive Scots law.

"We will build on their foundations to bring in targeted reforms aimed at making Scottish justice still stronger and better.

"During this year, we will launch a public consultation on the three verdict system and whether the not‐proven verdict should be abolished.

"We will also consider reform of the corroboration rule, engaging with justice partners, opposition parties and people with direct experience of the criminal justice system to develop a shared understanding of the evolving legal position, and the implications and potential unintended consequences of corroboration reform, including in relation to sexual crimes.

"The Scottish Government’s law officers, amongst other roles, act as the head of the independent prosecution service and as members of the Scottish Government.

"We will consult on whether the prosecution and government functions of the law officers should be separated."