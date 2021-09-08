John Swinney has ended his brief period of self-isolation after receiving a negative PCR test.
The Deputy First Minister on Monday announced on twitter he had been contacted by the test and trace programme to inform that he was in close contact to an individual who had tested positive for Covid.
However, just over a day later Mr Swinney received a negative result and was able to leave isolation.
He will now be back in Holyrood today for Nicola Sturgeon's update on the pandemic.
Mr Swinney once again took to social media to announce the news, and thank the contact tracing workers.
Pleased to say that I have received a negative PCR test so I am out of self-isolation and back to @ScotParl. Many thanks to the whole Test and Protect team for the excellent and efficient work they are doing to keep us all safe.— John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) September 8, 2021
In August, self-isolation rules in Scotland changed allowing people who have had two doses of the coronavirus vaccine to leave isolation early if they are identified as a close contact but go on to show a negative result.
