Glasgow school pupils who were today expecting to talk to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon about COP26, got the opportunity to meet Prince Charles and instead.

Pupils from Holyrood secondary travelled to Kelvingrove museum today to chat all things COP26 and climate change with the First Minister, but after a cancelation ended up talking to Royals, Prince Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The two pupils from Holyrood, Muhammad Sarim,13, and Aaron Walsh,17 were ‘surprised’ to not find Nicola Sturgeon there but said the royal visit ‘really boosted’ their day.

S6 pupil Aaron said: "Camilla asked me about Glasgow, and we talked about climate change, and Charles asked about education and where we are in our studies and about home learning.”

Whilst S3 pupil, Muhammad, added: “He was really interested in home learning and how our education is going. He was very friendly.

“My mum won’t believe it, but she’ll be so proud of me.”

The boys' depute headteacher was full of praise from them saying that ‘they both spoke incredibly well’ in the face of a surprise royal visit.

Both Prince Charles and Camilla, who are the Duke and Duchess of Rothsay, were in attendance at Kelvingrove to mark the museum's 120th anniversary. They also met members of the COP26 team and members of the Cabinet Office Cop26 team.

They were given a tour of Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum which opened in 1901 for the Glasgow International Exhibition and in 1902 became the city’s civic art gallery and museum.

It reopened in 2006 after being closed for three years for refurbishment and has since welcomed more than 19 million visitors.

Head of Museums and Collections, Duncan Dornan, described the visit as a ‘privilege’ and was pleased with the royal couple’s interest in the collections.

He said: “I think after such a difficult year it has been really very positive and a real boost to morale.

“The museum has had a hugely significant role in the lives of Glaswegians since it opened 120 years ago and it’s one of the most visited museums in the country.

“It is really loved by local people and is also a major tourist destination.”

The museum and art gallery houses about 8,000 objects in 22 themed galleries with exhibits including paintings, suits of armour and a Spitfire which is suspended from the ceiling, and also hosts a variety of temporary exhibitions.