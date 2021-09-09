A health expert has said that could be 'bumps in the road' in attempts to bring in vaccine passports in Scotland.

MSPs are to debate today on the SNPs plan to require people seeking access to some events to show proof they have been double jabbed against Covid-19.

Professor Linda Bauld, Professor of Public Health at Edinburgh University, said that other countries such as France and Israel had experienced problems bringing in their own passes, and that much work would be needed to be done in Scotland to ensure the plan was a success.

She said that questions over how a proposed passport App will work, what those without smartphones will do and what counts as a venue covered by the restrictions.

The academic also said that some people may be reluctant to get a vaccine passport because they distrust authority, and that some groups may be left out.

Nicola Sturgeon has said that vaccine passports should be introduced for nightclubs, indoor live events with 500+ people unseated, outdoor live events with 4000+ people unseated and any event with 10,000+ people attending.

Nicola Sturgeon faces questions over the plan

Professor Bauld told the BBC: "There are two main advantages of this kind of scheme when you look at it internationally.

"The first is to incentivise more people to take up a vaccine. If we look at France, around tow weeks after President Macron announced their health pass, there were about five million people who came forward for a first dose and six million for a second dose.

"The second reason is to avoid, potentially, further restrictions. It's kind of an intermediate step — instead of saying you will close things again, you place restrictios on certain types of venue. "

She added: "But there is a lot of evidence on the other side as well. The first one, scientifically, is that the vaccines don't fully prevent transmission. So a question for me would be — 'you are helping to make those environments safer, but you are not eliminating risk.

"Might people be more complacent? For example not get a test before going to an event and (not) wearing their face covering.

"The second one is that people have raised concerns about stigmatisation and inequality. There are groups which are exempt frpom vaccination or can't get one. There are lower levels of uptake in more deprived communities and amongst certain ethnic minority communities, and that is a concern."

It is hoped the scheme will encourage young people to get vaccinated

Professor Bauld continued: "And then there is the coercion argument. It might put some people off who generally are distrusting of authority or who haven't had a good experience maybe even with the health service.

"These are all valid arguments and it is an issue which very much needs to be debated."

MSPs will debate the plan at Holyrood today, but with the SNP and Greens commanding a majority, it is expected to pass. Vaccine passports would then be introduced by the end of the month.