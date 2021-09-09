Health Secretary Humza Yousaf is confident that TRNSMT festival will go ahead as planned as he hailed the organisers for an "excellent job" regarding covid safety measures.

The festival, which makes a return after being postponed last year, will see up to 50,000 people a day attend to see performers such as Liam Gallagher, Snow Patrol, Amy MacDonald and many more acts.

The Health secretary said organisers have worked "really hard" with the Scottish Government to ensure it can go ahead.

He said: “I’m very confident that TRNSMT can go ahead partly because the organisers of TRNSMT have been very responsible, working really hard with government to say how do we put on as Covid safe an event as possible.

“So, I think the event organisers are doing an excellent job.

“What I would say to people is please use your judgement, you know the good behaviours that can help to reduce transmission so please make sure you are co-operating in that respect using your best judgement.”

With MSP’s due to vote in Parliament today whether Scotland will introduce vaccine passports or not, no vaccination proof is required. However, for entry, everyone who is going to TRNSMT must provide proof of a negative lateral flow test (LFT) within 48 ours of attending. Those who fail to provide the proof will he refused entry.

The strict but necessary safety measures were introduced by DF concerts, and they are encouraging people to wear masks around the festival, and not to carshare, as well as making this year’s event cashless.

Festival director Geoff Ellis said TRNSMT will be a ‘well deserved’ day for many music lovers but reminded people to be conscious of the safety measures.

He said: “For lots of people, this will be the first big weekend out they’ve had in over a year – long overdue and extremely well-deserved after some really tough months.

“But we all need to work together and we’re reaching out to fans to make sure they order and take lateral flow tests 48 hours prior to entry and upload the result, use the on-site hygiene points and wear a mask when queuing.

“It’s impossible to completely eliminate the risk of Covid, but we’re doing our best to reduce it as much as possible.”

Other bands included in this year’s line-up are Courteeners, Primal Scream, and also some Glasgow homegrown talent such as The Snuts ,Gallus, and Voodoos.