WORK has begun to initiate a Fatal Accident Inquiry into the M9 crash tragedy, Scotland's Justice Secretary has said.

Keith Brown made the comments after Police Scotland admitted failings which “materially contributed” to the death of a young mother who lay undiscovered in a crashed car with her partner for three days after the incident was reported to police.

The force on Tuesday pleaded guilty to health and safety breaches relating to the deaths of John Yuill, 28, and Lamara Bell, 25.

The pair died after their car crashed off the M9 near Stirling in July 2015. Despite a call being made to police to alert them to the crash, it took officers three days to respond.

When they finally arrived at the scene, Mr Yuill was found to be dead but Ms Bell was still clinging to life. She died four days later in hospital.

It later emerged that a phone call taken at the force call-handling centre at Bilston Glen Service Centre which described the crash and the location of the car was not recorded by the Police IT system.

Mr Brown said he was "deeply sorry" for what happened.

Addressing MSPs in Holyrood, he said decisions over an FAI are "a matter for the Lord Advocate", Scotland's most senior legal officer.

He said: "I can say that the Lord Advocate has confirmed that work has begun to initiate a Fatal Accident Inquiry and has committed to make further information on the process public when possible."

Scottish Tory MSP Jamie Greene said the deaths were an "utter tragedy" that had laid bare "some very difficult truths" for the Scottish Government which it must be held responsible for.

He said: "It is clear that the centralisation of Police Scotland and specifically its call handling practices undoubtedly led to a period of funding concerns, IT problems and operational failures which ultimately cost the lives of two innocent people."