THE people of Scotland have issued a clear "clarion call" demanding a second independence referendum, the SNP's deputy leader has said.

Keith Brown insisted there is a "cast-iron mandate" to hold another vote as he opened the SNP's virtual conference.

He told activists to "redouble" their campaigning efforts to convince at least one more undecided voter of the benefits of independence.

The SNP's conference is taking place over four days, with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon due to address activists on Monday.

Launching the event, Mr Brown said: "The people of Scotland voted for a historic fourth term for the SNP, securing Nicola Sturgeon as our First Minister.

"And they delivered a cast-iron mandate to hold an independence referendum.

"And friends, make no mistake: an independence referendum is exactly what we will have."

He said Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross had described a vote for the SNP as a vote for Indyref2 during the Holyrood election campaign.

Mr Brown added: "And much like a stopped clock, Douglas Ross was – for once – correct.

"But because he lost and lost heavily, he and the Scottish Tories are now desperately trying to move the goalposts. No surprise there, then.

"But they can't, they will not, deny the expressed democratic will of the people of Scotland."

Mr Brown said the SNP won 85 per cent of Scotland's constituency seats.

He said: "Friends, we all recognise the stark reality that Westminster doesn't listen to the SNP because it doesn't care.

"But while the Tories so often turn their tin ears to the SNP, there is one voice they can't ignore, and that's the voice of the people of Scotland.

"And that voice has said in a clear, unequivocal, democratic clarion call, 'We want a second independence referendum.'"