Nicola Sturgeon has said she believes the people of Scotland will support independence when a second referendum is held.

Speaking to Sky News, the First Minister said that she was confident independence would win in a second vote saying: "Some polls right now do suggest that Yes would win, others that Yes is slightly behind but I am very confident that when this question is next put people in Scotland will vote Yes and one of those reasons is I've seen that all of those things I've seen that were said to Scotland by the No campaign in the referendum in 2014, not least that being independent would see us lose our European Union membership have turned out to be false. So I am confident about that."