Members of the Alba party have backed plans to remove nuclear weapons from Scotland on day one should the country become independent.

Alex Salmond's party voted in favour of the plans at their conference in Greenock this weekend.

A resolution introduced by Aberdeenshire councillor Leigh Wilson – with former Scottish Socialist Party leader Tommy Sheridan speaking in favour – passed by an “overwhelming majority” at the party’s first conference.

An effort to delay the decision – known as “remitting back” – was defeated, despite speakers claiming the weapons could be used as “leverage” during independence negotiations or that dismissal of the system on the first day was not realistic.

The motion went on to say the Scottish Government should create “Europe’s largest renewable energy wind farm” on the site of Faslane naval base.

Mr Sheridan, who is a member of Alba, praised the standard of debate and those who spoke in favour of remitting back, but said the first party conference was the opportunity for members to set out their “principles”.

“I would argue that this conference, this inaugural conference, is about laying down our principles, laying down what you believe in, laying down what is and isn’t non-negotiable,” he said.

He added: “The principle is that no way will nuclear weapons be acceptable in an independent Scotland, not from year one, not from year two, not from day one.”

Mr Sheridan, who was convicted of perjury in 2010, was given a standing ovation by the Alba members as he left the stage on Sunday.

The SNP is due to vote on the timing of removal of Trident if Scotland votes for independence.