NICOLA Sturgeon has slammed "selfish and irresponsible" anti-vaxxers as she urged those who have not yet done so to get jabbed.

The First Minister made the call in her speech to the SNP conference, where she insisted getting vaccinated is "an expression of love and solidarity".

She also said the introduction of vaccine passports in Scotland will be "worth it" if it helps keeps businesses open and avoids extra restrictions.

It comes after UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid revealed a similar plan for nightclubs and large events in England will not go ahead.

Ms Sturgeon said getting vaccinated is "the most precious gift any us can give our loved ones".

She said: "It makes us and them so much safer.

"To the millions across the country who have rolled up their sleeves - thank you.

"To those who haven’t done so yet because you’re worried about things you’ve heard about vaccines, it’s not too late - please drop in to a clinic and speak to an expert.

"I’m confident they’ll put your mind at rest.

"Lastly, to the small but noisy minority who knowingly spread fear and misinformation about vaccines, I say this - stop being selfish and irresponsible.

"Stop putting the health and well-being of the country at risk. It’s time to cease and desist.

"Getting vaccinated is an expression of love and solidarity. It is about helping each other, and helping the NHS."

She added: "As well as getting vaccinated, please keep wearing your face masks, keep washing your hands, keep windows open when you gather indoors, keep a sensible distance from people in other households, and keep working from home if you can.

"All of these basic mitigations make a difference.

"So too will the limited system of vaccine certification approved by Parliament last week.

"I hope it won’t be necessary for long.

"But if the simple act of showing that we’ve been vaccinated helps keep businesses open and our lives free of restrictions, then I believe it will be worth it."