AN SNP MP has found love on the opposite side of the political divide.

David Linden and Labour’s Cat Smith are now in a relationship.

The pair are understood to have been friends for years, bonding over the challenges of having small children while also being parliamentarians.

However after the MP for Glasgow East separated from his wife last year, he has found a kindred spirit in the MP for Lancaster and Fleetwood.

It is understood the couple have been together for several months, with friends and family aware of their relationship as well as a handful of other MPs.

Mr Linden has taken to social media to hint at his new romance, posting photos of himself with the Red Wall MP attending a concert and completing a marathon together on his official MP Instagram page.

The Labour MP has also shared snaps of herself and Mr Linden attending a football match.

David Linden, SNP MP, and Cat Smith, Labour MP. Source: Instagram

A source told The Herald: “David and Cat are a good match and they clearly have more in common than most politicians would like to admit.

“It is nice to see that politicians can, and do, still get along even when they have different views.”

The couple’s relationship is not the first time an MP for the same constituency has hooked up with the opposition.

Natalie McGarry, former SNP MP for Glasgow East, married Scottish Conservative councillor David Meikle in 2016.

They previously spoke about their opposing political views ahead of the 2014 independence referendum.

One MP joked that Mr Linden’s new relationship meant there was a “curse of Glasgow East” and warned that the next holder of the seat should “watch out”.

In 2017, then Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale and SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth also revealed they were in a relationship.

Mr Linden said he did not want to comment on the personal matter when contacted by The Herald.