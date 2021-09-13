ANDREW Neil has quit GB News just months after launching the controversial network.

The journalist and broadcaster, 72, has been absent from the channel after announcing a break two weeks into its launch.

He will continue to contribute to GB News as a regular guest commentator.

A statement released this evening confirmed the board of GB News has accepted his resignation.

Mr Neil said over the summer he had time to "reflect" on his "extensive portfolio of interests" and decided it was time to "cut back".

He said in a statement: “I am sorry to go but I have concluded it’s time to reduce my commitments on a number of fronts. Over the summer I’ve had time to reflect on my extensive portfolio of interests and decided it was time to cut back.”

He continued: “I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences currently underserved by existing news broadcasters.”

On his Twitter account, Mr Neil wrote: “It’s official: I have resigned as Chairman and Lead Presenter of GB News.”

In the joint statement, GB News said: “Andrew is without doubt one of the finest journalists and interviewers in this country.

"GB News thanks him for his 12 months of leadership, wisdom and advice and we wish him well.”

GB News began broadcasting in June, promising to offer an alternative to news providers such as the BBC and Sky News.

Mr Neil, formerly one of the BBC’s veteran political interviewers, was hired to lead the channel’s evening line-up with a primetime news and interview programme.

He announced a break two weeks into the launch, but later said on Twitter that the channel was “finding its feet” and had a “great future” ahead of it.

It is understood that network's agenda is splitting opinions in the newsroom and some who work there are looking to follow Mr Neil out the door, according to The Times.

Three senior producers quit within days of each other last week including Jamie McConkey, who produced Neil's show.

Sources told The Times that Simon McCoy, a former BBC News anchor, had voiced a desire to leave the channel but he has not yet resigned. McCoy's breakfast co-host Kirsty Gallacher is also said to have grown frustrated.